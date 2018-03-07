New approaches, new ideas to help children get a fresh start

As our head of fostering and adoption, you will not only be making a difference to the lives of children in Suffolk but across the East of England.

Rather than creating a separate arms’ length regional adoption agency, we are forming a collaborative alliance with four other East of England councils to share best practice and expertise while retaining our own service. As our new head of service, you will play a lead role in our contribution to that alliance; helping to give children and young people across the region a fresh start in life.

Cliff James, Head of Corporate Parenting at Suffolk says: “Our dedicated adoption staff will remain employed by Suffolk County Council and are going to collaborate with other local authorities,”

“One of our contributions to that alliance is that we have a very strong post-adoption support offer and so the Head of Fostering and Adoption is going to play a lead role in sharing and supporting that across the region.”

The best possible future

Children and young people in care need a fostering and adoption service that gives them and their carers the very best support, and at Suffolk County Council, we do just that.

Our stable and experienced social work team offers children first-class post-adoption support, committed foster carers and dedicated therapeutic support when needed. It is also a team with a belief in always seeking out new ways to deliver even better outcomes.

We now need a strong fostering and adoption social worker with management experience and a desire to give children the best possible future to head that team.