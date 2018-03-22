Film about a social worker supporting deaf child to air on BBC

Picture credit: Image Source/Rex Features

An Oscar-winning film about a social worker supporting a deaf child will air on BBC 1 on March 30.

The Silent Child, written and directed by former Hollyoaks actors Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton, will be shown on Good Friday at 7.40pm.

It is about a profoundly deaf child who is taught British Sign Language by a social worker.

It won the Academy Award for best live action short film at the start of the month.

The film stars six year old Maisie Sly, who is deaf, and Shenton, an advocate for raising deaf awareness.