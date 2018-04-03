Children’s social workers: what is your current caseload?

Photo: mnirat/Fotolia

A recent government report estimated the average caseload of children’s social workers in England is 17.8.

The workforce statistics said 17,840 social workers (including agency) held 317,690 cases in children’s services at 30 September 2017. The statistic prompted a sceptical reaction from Community Care readers, with many commenting it didn’t reflect the true picture for practicing social workers.

The government’s methodology within the children’s social workforce report 2018 was to divide the number of cases held at 30 September 2017 by the number of case-holding children and family social workers, including agency working. We are asking social workers to tell us the number of cases they currently hold to see how social workers’ reported caseloads compare to the government’s figures.