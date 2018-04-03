Social Worker of the Year Awards 2018 open for entries

The 2017 Social Worker of the Year awards winners at the parliamentary reception

Entries are now open for the 2018 Social Worker of the Year Awards which features a new category for qualified social workers not employed by a local authority.

Celebrating the 12th edition of the awards, the event recognises the excellent and diverse work that takes place in the social work profession across England in both children’s and adult services.

A new addition to the awards will be the ‘Making a difference’ category to celebrate the work of qualified social workers not employed by a local authority, who make a positive difference through their work. The new category will bring the total number to sixteen.

This year, applicants will be able to submit their entries via an online system which closes on 20 July.

The winners of two additional awards – Outstanding Contribution to Social Work and Overall Social Worker of the Year – will be chosen by the board of trustees of the Social Work Awards Ltd., the charity behind the annual celebration.

Peter Hay CBE, chair of the charity, said: “We are thrilled to be launching this year’s Social Worker of the Year Awards, which provides a rare opportunity for the most dedicated social workers in England to get the recognition they deserve.

“The awards are continuing to get bigger and better and this year we’re putting an even greater focus on those who social workers support, by involving them in our judging panel and encouraging them to nominate.”

The ceremony will take place on Friday 30 November in London.