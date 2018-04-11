25 quotes from social workers about their current caseload

Community Care’s survey of social work caseloads in children’s services found that 81% of social workers felt their current workload was unmanageable, and a median average caseload across 815 respondents of 25.
Here are some of the comments social workers made about their current workload and the pressures they face:
- It’s so hard to fit everything in for a caseload this high. Competing priorities leaves me feeling as though I am always letting someone down
- Complexity is not taken into account, just numbers
- We are completely overworked, strict deadlines to meet with [not] enough time. We are unable to spend time on thoroughly getting to know children’s views and opinions or to even undertake direct work with children
- It is impossible to do an effective job and ensure you can spend all the time with these families that they need to make significant change to their life. There is not enough time in a day to manage this amount and it is severely impacting on our health and compromising our own personal lives. There is no work life balance
- I have spoken several times to my manager but there is a high staff turnover, I often work until 9pm and at weekends. No overtime and no time to take [time off in lieu]
- I feel that my caseload results in not all the children I work with really being supported or indeed safe
- In my team I am considered one of the most experienced even though I only came out of ASYE last year
- I work in a children in care team. A lot of my children are either out of county or outside of my locality area. I can drive more than 1500 miles a month. All this driving for meetings, personal education plans, statutory visits etc make a caseload of 20 very difficult to manage
- If I only worked the hours I’m contracted there would be no way I could maintain statutory requirements on 32 children
- I am 8 months’ qualified and it is very difficult to balance all the competing needs of so many different children in so many different families. Even with working evenings and weekends (which [everyone] does because we really want to do the best possible job) there is simply not enough hours in the day
- ASYE…4 months in. 100hrs flexi accrued to keep up with all tasks requested
- It is seen as acceptable practice that Child in Need cases can be left months without contact due to the demands of high caseloads and court work
- It’s unmanageable and I’m struggling with anxiety and now considering medication to help me manage the near constant anxious feeling I have
- Due to staff shortages the caseload has crept up and up to a point where it is unmanageable. I feel that I am unable to devote enough time to each child and therefore a disservice of social care involvement
- I only manage if I work significantly more hours than I get paid for
- My unmanageable caseload has resulted in myself experiencing stress related anxiety & serious consideration to leave the profession after just 10 months post qualifying. It does not reflect the ‘ASYE’ programme ethos of developing practice & become a critically reflective SW
- Having to work on days off to keep up – still not manageable
- I’m a newly qualified social worker and work 50 hours a week and still don’t get everything done
- I am only an ASYE and have given notice in my current role. I’m unable to work in a safe way and have to work most evenings to get the bare minimum done
- My caseload is totally unmanageable. I don’t ever feel like I give a good service to the children and families I work with. I am constantly stressed and worried that I am leaving vulnerable children at risk simply because I don’t have the time and resources to do the basics to protect them. I’m currently in my first year and am due to complete my ASYE next month, but am very sadly unsure how much longer I will last in this profession
No comments yet.