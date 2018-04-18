Don’t miss out on free essential learning at Community Care Live

Photo: Gary Brigden

There are just a few days left to book your place at Community Care Live Manchester, which takes place on 24-25 April at Manchester Central Convention Centre.

This year’s event boasts 26 sessions, all designed to help social care practitioners and managers meet the biggest challenges in their roles and all delivered by leading experts in their fields.

And with the Health and Care Professions Council re-registering social workers later this year, there is no better time to ensure that your CPD log is up to date.

Legal highlights

We are laying on more legal learning this year in response to feedback from last year’s event, to help you stay on top of the latest case law, deepen your understanding of core legal frameworks and be better prepared for court.

Highlights from our legal sessions include:

A refresher on best interests decision making delivered by leading Court of Protection barrister Alex Ruck Keene.

Support to improve your evidence in court, provided by top trainer Shefali Shah.

An update on the latest case law on deprivation of liberty of young people, from solicitor Mathieu Culverhouse.

Legal guidance on working with parents with learning disabilities, from Nadine Tilbury, of Bristol University.

Theatre-based learning

The programme also has a mixture of session formats with a panel discussion on the Mental Health Act (24 April), case studies showcasing good practice from around the country and theatre-based learning to help practitioners understand coercive control.

The latter will be delivered by Geese Theatre Company, which specialises in providing interactive learning to social workers and other practitioners.

Content tailored to your role

Our seminar programme is divided into three streams – for children’s practitioners, adults’ social workers and managers – so that you can pick the most relevant learning for you.

The children’s programme includes sessions on cross-county criminal exploitation, an emerging issue implicated in the sharp rise in violent crime, and the Pause project, which works to help women who have had repeat removals of children rebuild their lives.

In the adults’ stream, there will be sessions on working with people diagnosed with personality disorder and on continuing healthcare, while for managers, we will be delivering learning on supervision and embedding the knowledge and skills statements in training and performance management.

Alongside our seminar programme, you can pay a visit to our vibrant exhibition to network with leading organisations from the local authority, provider, charity and university sectors.

