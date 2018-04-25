New chair of British Association of Social Workers announced

Photo: Anton Sokolov/Fotolia

Gerry Nosowska will be the new chair of the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) from June, the professional body has announced.

Her appointment follows an election campaign carried out in recent weeks, and will see her replace current chair Guy Shennan.

Nosowska is a social worker with “extensive experience of adult social care, management and solution-focused practice improvement”, BASW’s statement said.

During the election, Nosowska outlined how she would focus on growing the voice of practice and making BASW’s membership more diverse and accessible.

She will also seek to increate partnership working with people who have lived experience of social work, attempt to impact the context social work operates in and improve working conditions for social workers.

Nosowska said: “I am delighted to be elected as chair after a very positive election process.

“I want all social workers to be able to have encounters with people that are ethical and helpful. BASW has an important role: we can bring social workers together, alongside people with lived experience of social work, to speak up for the importance of social work, to develop our practice and to influence our context.”