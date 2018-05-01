Social worker sanctioned for failings after ill-health removes self from register

Photo: tashatuvango/Fotolia

A social worker suspended by the Health and Care Professions’ Council (HCPC) last year has chosen to leave the profession.

A panel heard and accepted the social worker’s application for a voluntary removal from the social work register in April.

The initial suspension was due to failings in practice accrued after returning from a period of leave due to ill-health.

She had been found to have not met court deadlines and failed to conduct or record visits to children.

During the investigation into her practice, the social worker said her workload had been “too high to manage” and she had been “suffering from various stressors relating to her domestic life”.

Caseload reduced

Her line manager said she had a caseload reduced to six families, with 12 children in total, which mostly involved “a low level of involvement”.

“She said that the registrant had not approached her at any time to raise any concerns about her workload or domestic pressures although she was aware from other sources that domestic issues had placed demands on the registrant’s time.”

Measures had been put in place to assist the social worker, the manager said, which included the ability to work from home occasionally, a reduced amount of time on duty and an allocated social work assistant.

The social worker resigned after the period in question, and the panel decided a suspension order was necessary following her actions putting vulnerable service users at harm.

Voluntary removal

The suspension was extended at a review hearing in late 2017, however after that the registrant contacted HCPC to ask for a voluntary removal from the register.

In communications with the regulator to arrange the hearing, the social worker said she “wants it all to be over”.

She did not attend the voluntary removal hearing, and the panel decided a voluntary removal would be appropriate as it would protect the wider public interest, because it meant the social worker could not return to practice for five years.