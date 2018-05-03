Social workers: what is your experience of the ASYE?

Photo: Rido/Fotolia

In a recent Community Care survey on social work caseloads, there were many comments from social workers on their assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE) outlining how they were struggling, and that they didn’t feel the commitment of the ASYE was being met.

This method of supporting new social workers into the profession was first introduced six years ago and has been embraced by many services as a way of boosting their recruitment offer to newly qualified social workers.

Two years ago a Community Care investigation found caseloads for social workers on their ASYE could be as high as 38 in children’s services and 101 in adults’.