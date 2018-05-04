Less than two-thirds of available Return to Social Work placements offered

The Local Government Association (LGA) has offered 61 placements of an original 100 to its scheme aimed at bringing experienced social workers back into the profession.

A “small handful” of successful applicants are currently on placements, which started in February 2018. The LGA attributed this to “the delay in finding a suitable council that fit their need or the impact of the delay of their DBS”.

The Return to Social Work programme opened for applications in October 2017 to qualified social workers with at least two years’ experience who had not been working in the profession for between two and five years.

The scheme partnered with three English regions – London, the West Midlands and the East of England – to offer 100 placements.

Necessary experience

The LGA told Community Care that 225 applications were submitted, with 133 shortlisted, 89 interviewed and assessed, and 61 offered placements. It said over 300 people had started an application but did not complete it.

“Early indications on the reasons for this include insufficient expertise or qualification, a decision not to pursue the opportunity or they ran out of time,” the LGA added.

“Not all candidates who applied had the necessary experience we were looking for, and some had not practiced for more than five years, so we were unable to offer them a place.”

Interviews and assessments were held regionally with qualified social workers. Of those currently on placements, the LGA said feedback was “positive, with some candidates even being offered positions before their placements had ended”.

Further programmes

The Return to Social Work scheme offered former social workers 12 weeks of free training, with the aim to include supervised work placements.

Workforce development consultant Chinara Enterprises provides the training with Making Research Count London, run by the Social Care Workforce Research Unit at King’s College London. The scheme also offered preparation for re-registering with the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) and applying for jobs.

The LGA said it hoped to run further programmes in the future, which would “cater for those who didn’t fit the two to five year criteria for the current programme, but this is dependent on funding”.