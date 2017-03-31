Webinar: Difficult conversations in the context of the Care Act

Speakers

Belinda Schwehr, legal framework trainer, Care and Health Law

Mithran Samuel, Head of content – adults, Community Care

In this webinar, Belinda Schwehr focuses on the emerging need for staff to be able to conduct themselves professionally and legally literately when engaged in difficult conversations with members of the public – regarding cuts, funding, staff’s power to bind the council, the reality regarding choice, panel powers, etc – in difficult times.

The message is that there’s often a safer or even a right way to explain ‘bad’ news. But also, that it’s an essential Care Act competency to know how and when to say no to a client, and how and when to say no to one’s own management – to minimise the risk of legal challenge.