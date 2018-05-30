Social worker’s child sexual exploitation whistleblowing case dismissed at tribunal

Photo: tashatuvango/Fotolia

An employment tribunal has dismissed a case brought against a local authority by a senior social worker, who alleged she was dismissed for pursuing enquiries into a potential child sexual exploitation (CSE) network.

The tribunal found Maggie Siviter, who was working on an interim basis as a safeguarding lead at North Somerset council, had “convinced herself” she had uncovered a “Rotherham-type” situation.

Siviter, a social worker of more than 30 years experience, said she had suffered bullying at the hands of senior officers, whom she believed had also tried to obstruct her investigations.

She was summarily dismissed from her role in November 2016, having transferred confidential files onto a personal computer to support a whistleblowing disclosure to Ofsted, shortly after learning that her six-month contract would not be extended.

In the wake of her dismissal, Siviter told the chair of the local safeguarding board that she may have been let go “because of suspicions she had been expressing about CSE in North Somerset, including the potential involvement of councillors and high-profile local businessmen”.

But the tribunal, which published its outcome this month following hearings in late 2017, disagreed, finding senior managers had been minded as early as September 2016 not to extend Siviter’s tenure because of her “abrasive” manner.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, we reject the suggestion this was a culmination of a witch hunt to dismiss her because of her whistleblowing,” the judgment said. It added that the council had taken her disclosures seriously, including by commissioning an independent investigation by an ex-children’s services director into matters referred to Ofsted by Siviter.

The tribunal concurred with council witnesses’ assertion that Siviter ended up on a “crusade” against the authority – and it declined to treat some of her disclosures as ‘protected’, in other words immune from sanction. Some did not stem from ‘reasonable’ beliefs, the judgment concluded, while others were based on opinion rather than fact.

’Pushing boulders up a hill’

Ivor Adair, an employment lawyer with the Slater and Gordon firm, said the case highlighted issues with the law around whistleblowing, which he likened to claimants having to “push a number of large boulders up a hill”.

“There is an asymmetry,” he said. “The employee has a lot of work to do – make one mistake and it’s over – whereas the employer has a number of options to say, ‘You haven’t established this.’”

But Adair added that the case underlined the need for whistleblowers to proceed in a “prudent and staged” rather than “intemperate” manner, which he acknowledged was often easier said than done given the pressures they face.

In a statement, Siviter, who declined to formally engage with North Somerset’s internal whistleblowing procedures, said the judgment’s treatment of her disclosures – in particular two made to Ofsted – left “much to be concerned about”. She added that she was considering taking her case to the Employment Appeal Tribunal.

But Sheila Smith, North Somerset council’s director for people and communities, told Community Care, “None of the protected disclosures she made were news [to us] and she was required as part of her role as a quality assurance person to make them.”

Smith added that while the council expected people working for it to follow internal policies, there was no problem with Siviter having gone to Ofsted – but said her disclosures had contained “a lot of rumour and speculation”.

She said North Somerset, which spent almost £200,000 defending itself, would be reporting Siviter to the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC).

Inappropriate comments

Siviter began work at North Somerset in late May 2015. Around two months after she started, a council scrutiny officer, David Jennings, was found to have apparently made inappropriate comments to young girls via Facebook.

Jennings had already been accepted for voluntary redundancy and the council delayed taking action against him pending the outcome of a police investigation into his actions.

In the absence of any update from the police, he was simply given notice to end his employment on 31 October 2015, which Siviter alleged was a failure on behalf of the council to discharge its duties.

During summer 2015, a number of meetings took place to discuss CSE in North Somerset, some chaired by Siviter, who made it clear she wanted to implement changes to practice.

By early September Siviter informed Smith that she had information, obtained from a colleague working in trading standards, about a local Conservative councillor, Peter Bryant, who, she alleged, had connections with the owner of one address under suspicion for CSE.

But the court accepted Smith’s evidence that they had both decided Bryant should not be considered a potential suspect, or discussed in an upcoming strategy meeting, until they had collected more information.

‘Speculation and hearsay’

The strategy meeting, convened on 13 October to share information about CSE, ended up forming one of North Somerset’s key stated reasons for not extending Siviter’s contract.

The meeting, at which Bryant’s name was raised, was criticised both by attendees and people who received the minutes – including Smith – as being unstructured and based to a dangerous degree on “gossip and speculation”.

Siviter herself also raised concerns after it emerged the minute-taker at the meeting had failed to disclose that she was related to one of the individuals discussed. Siviter also questioned the right of the assistant director of children’s services, Eifion Price – with whom she clashed – to have received the minutes, and complained Price insecurely displayed them during a subsequent meeting.

“It is clear Mr Price and the Claimant had very different views of their areas of responsibility and the way in which meetings regarding potential child sexual exploitation should be conducted,” the judgment said.

An investigation by North Somerset’s information security officer Rob Long, which took Siviter’s complaints as its starting point, found “high risk” issues with how the meeting had been carried out and minuted.

“Discussions captured appear to be a blend of alleged committed and unsubstantiated criminal activity, which if recorded could place the council at risk should they be challenged,” the judgment said, quoting from Long’s report.

After reading the report, the tribunal was told, Smith met other senior officers in early November and made a final decision not to extend Siviter’s contract. Siviter’s deteriorating relationship with Price was cited as an additional factor, as was an alleged failure to properly look into a safeguarding concern at a local school.

Ofsted disclosures

By that time, Siviter had reported her fears of a CSE network, Bryant’s alleged involvement and the potential for a cover-up to Ofsted, which then contacted a “hugely concerned” Smith.

During her call to the regulator, Siviter acknowledged she was aware of North Somerset’s internal whistleblowing policy but had chosen not to invoke it.

After being informed on 20 November that she was being let go, Siviter prepared a further disclosure to Ofsted, which she gathered evidence for by transferring council documents to a personal drive. This action, disclosed to Smith by a confidant of Siviter’s, paved the way for Siviter’s immediate dismissal and for accusations that she had breached the Data Protection Act (DPA).

Several months after Siviter’s firing, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) having “liaised closely with Ofsted” deemed there was insufficient evidence to support North Somerset’s allegation.

“It is clear [Ofsted] considered there was a public interest value to the disclosure and that Ms Siviter’s actions conformed fully to the Public Interest Disclosure Act,” the ICO wrote to Long in March 2016. “Ms Siviter was acting in a whistleblowing capacity, which is covered by relevant legislation.”

The tribunal also found Smith’s notes provided an incorrect record of Siviter’s dismissal meeting, in which she was alleged to have admitted breaching the DPA. In fact, Siviter merely admitted blowing the whistle, and that she had taken confidential information in that capacity

‘Limited protected disclosures’

Despite these apparent points in Siviter’s favour, the tribunal found no evidence of causation between her disclosures and sacking.

The judgment also said a number of disclosures made by Siviter, including to Ofsted, did not qualify as being ‘protected’.

While accepting Siviter had a “genuine” belief in what she was reporting, it said this was not on balance always a “reasonable” belief – and disputed her account of some of what she had disclosed.

The tribunal concluded that “in a limited extent” Siviter had made protected disclosures during the course of her employment, but that North Somerset “took those disclosures seriously and carried out independent and thorough investigations in respect of [them]”.

It found Siviter had suffered no detriment – including with regard to bullying allegations against Price – as a result of what she had told others.

ICO dispute

Responding to the judgment, Smith told Community Care North Somerset still contended Siviter had breached the DPA and would be “going back to the ICO”.

“This judgment says that even though you can determine some of her disclosures protected, the allegations she made as a whistleblower were unsubstantiated,” she added.

Smith said work around CSE – which Ofsted said was broadly positive but could be better in a ‘requires improvement’ assessment last year – had improved since Siviter had left.

She acknowledged the case had thrown up “learning points” and that some processes, such as around risk assessments, had been improved. But she said these had been overhauled in spite of, rather than because of Siviter’s interventions.

In her statement, Siviter said the judgment’s treatment of her disclosures to Ofsted marked a “dark day” for whistleblowers.

“Where does this now leave professionals with genuine concerns about the protection of children?” she asked..

Adair said that it would be overstating things to suggest the case could have a chilling effect, but added that it highlighted the need for whistleblowers to move carefully and to seek advice.

“It underscores how difficult it is to blow the whistle correctly, in a way the law will protect,” he said. “You have hurdle upon hurdle, whereas the employer has a range of opportunities to knock out your case – either you’ve not conveyed facts, don’t have a reasonable belief, couldn’t establish an issue’s public interest, or don’t have sufficient evidence to establish a causal link on a general basis.”