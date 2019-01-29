Registered social worker named chief inspector of adult social care

Photo: Kate Terroni/CQC

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has appointed Kate Terroni as its permanent chief inspector of adult social care

Starting in May, Terroni replaces Debbie Westhead, who was named interim chief inspector at the CQC following Andrea Sutcliffe’s departure last December.

Terroni, a registered social worker, is the director of adult social care at Oxfordshire council and co-chair of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) workforce network.

In October, Terroni spoke to Community Care about Oxfordshire council’s ambition to use assistive technology as a means of supplementing and supporting staff.

‘Incredibly important time’

Speaking about her appointment, Terroni said she would put services users and their families at the heart of the CQC’s work: “This is an incredibly important time for adult social care, awaiting the green paper, while at the same time encouraging the delivery of high-quality care in a challenging environment.

“I believe that we can improve outcomes for people through ensuring the availability of good quality care and that we regulate in a way which encourages services to integrate around the individual.”

‘Strong rack record’

CQC chief executive Ian Trenholm, said: “Kate has a strong track record in social care and her passion and commitment to improving outcomes for people is evident throughout her career.

“I have no doubt that Kate will build on Andrea Sutcliffe’s impressive legacy to keep driving up standards in adult social care to make sure each and every person experiences the high-quality care they need.”