Social workers: let us know how car parking and hotdesking affects your job

Photo: dragonstock/fotolia

To better understand the challenges posed by hotdesking policies and the issues that social workers can find with car parking, Community Care is asking social workers to take a short survey on their experiences of parking as part of their job and of hotdesking.

Issues with hotdesking were highlighted in 2016, when Eileen Munro said hotdesking policies were harming social work and Community Care research at the time found more than half of child protection social workers were required to hotdesk.

Community Care’s retention risk tool, among many areas, looks specifically at the impact of car parking and hotdesking issues on social workers’ wellbeing and the risk that poses to a local authority looking to keep them in the workforce.

We want to know what you think of hotdesking, how it may or may not impact your working life, and about your experiences of car parking as part of your role. We also want to identify what social workers see as practical solutions to try and resolve the challenges these working policies can cause, and any recommendations their employer can consider.

The survey should take no longer than four minutes to complete. and findings will be published on Community Care in the near future. You can take the survey here.