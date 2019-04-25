What is the impact of hotdesking and car parking on social workers?

Photo: Lek/Fotolia

A recent Community Care survey heard from more than 2,000 social workers about the impact of hotdesking and car parking.

What it showed was a workforce widely opposed to the idea of hotdesking – despite its widespread use – and one struggling with the cost and impact of car parking on their day-to-day jobs.

Insights from this research, as well as a case study and recommendations from the frontline on how to improve hotdesking and car parking, is now available in the form of a downloadable PDF.

Senior leaders can use the report to better understand the frontline’s feelings and problems with hotdesking and get practical steps they can take to improve their social workers’ morale if indeed they are required to hotdesking. They can also see the time and cost burdens car parking places on social workers, and hear how they themselves feel it can be improved.

The impact of these issues is not to be ignored, as an overwhelming majority said that the presence of hotdesking or car parking benefits would impact their decision to join a council.

You can download the report here.