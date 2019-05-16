Need to brush up on social care law? Sign up now for essential learning

Photo: Gary Brigden

Registration is open for Community Care Live 2019, giving social workers, managers and senior leaders the chance to sign up for two days of essential learning, CPD and networking.

As well as being able to book your free place at the event, which provides access to our array of free seminars and buzzing exhibition, you can sign up now for our eight legal learning sessions.

For children’s practitioners, we have sessions covering sibling placements, special guardianship, evidencing decision making in children’s court proceedings and the interaction between immigration law and the Children Act 1989.

For those of you working with adults, we will be featuring a Mental Capacity Act 2005 case law update plus sessions on continuing healthcare, the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court in relation to vulnerable adults and navigating the boundary between the MCA and the Mental Health Act 1983.

Speakers this year include top barrister and MCA expert Alex Ruck Keene and Frances Judd, chair of the Family Bar Association.

Our free seminar programme will be announced in due course but, to ensure your place on our legal learning sessions, register now!