‘We are fighting for funding’ – 15 examples from social workers of the impact of care cuts on people’s lives

Photo: ducdao/Fotolia

Findings from a Community Care survey, published today, suggest that people who need social care to see family and friends and participate in community life are being increasing isolated due to budget cuts, with some councils restricting provision or failing to meet these needs.

Social workers pointed to care packages being stripped back to the most basic tasks such as washing, dressing and meal preparation, while others said people’s needs for social and community support were not seen as a priority and they were having to ‘fight for funding’.

Another common theme was that where people were moved into residential care, their support to attend social activities was cut because the expectation was that this should be accessed in the home.

Social workers also told us how the time allocated within a care package for this type of support was often expected to be stretched to cover other areas, such as attending hospital appointments, which then reduced the time a person could spend in their local community, for example.

It can be appropriate and safe to reduce a person’s care where, for example, their needs have decreased or can be met at reduced cost. But survey respondents also shared stark examples of where the loss of social and community support as a result of a care package cut had negatively impacted on people’s lives: