Man wins appeal against removal from social work course over anti-homosexuality Facebook posts

The Royal Courts of Justice, where the case was heard (Photo: Gary Brigden)

A man who was expelled from a social work course after making a series of Facebook posts that labelled homosexuality as a ‘sin’ and ‘wicked’ has won an appeal against the decision to remove him.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the University of Sheffield disciplinary process that removed Felix Ngole from the MA in social work course in 2016 was “flawed and unfair” to him.

The court said that the university should convene a fitness to practice committee to reconsider the case and determine whether Ngole should be allowed to study on the course.

More follows