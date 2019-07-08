Government publishes guidance to bring consistency to adult PSWs

The findings were announced at last week's PSW conference

The government has published guidance to clarify ambiguity around the role of adult principal social workers (PSWs) and increase understanding of the position among adult social services directors.

The specification document, which was published by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) last week, outlines the role and responsibilities of PSWs working in adult services.

It includes a description of the main purpose of the adult PSW role, in addition to a list of key duties and local authority contacts that PSWs are expected to work alongside.

The challenging nature of the PSW role, which requires a range of both analytical skills and political awareness, is outlined in a section titled ‘Complexity’.

The main purpose of the document, the Department has said, is to provide consistency to the role on a national level.

But it is also intended to make directors of adult social services more aware of the position and it’s importance within local authorities settings is another aim of the document.

National variation

At present, the role of PSWs varies across local authorities, both in terms what duties they are expected to carry out and how they rank in seniority.

The annual PSW survey found that two-thirds of adult PSWs fulfilled a ‘hybrid’ role, meaning they carried out their duties alongside management positions.

A variation in the rank of PSWs within organisations was also found, with PSWs operating across a range of levels from consultant practitioners and team managers up to assistant director level.

The new document aims to get rid of uncertainty around the PSW role by providing a description of the PSW position, its purpose and key responsibilities.

It is hoped that this will help align the work of PSWs across the country, getting rid of the variation seen between PSWs up until now.

PSWs within mental health trusts

An update on the PSW role within mental health trusts was also included in the guidance.

Most trusts have a lead for social work, who have assumed the PSW role in that organisation but the statutory function still sits with the PSW based in the local authority.

The guidance encourages PSWs within mental health trusts to develop a “direct report line” to either the statutory PSW or to the DASS.

This, it says, is to “provide assurance of practice in relation to all delegated functions to the mental health trust”.

Need for clarification

The PSW role originates from Eileen Munro’s influential review of child protection services.

Munro recommended every council appoint a principal child and family social worker who was a senior manager but active in frontline practice. The role was then recommended for adult social care services.

The review did not specify whether the role should be a dedicated post or not. But concerns have previously been voiced that some councils have treated the PSW role as an ‘add on’ to management roles.

The majority of local authorities now have PSWs and the Care Act 2014 firmly imbedded the PSW role in legislation.

PSWs are now a statutory requirement and referenced in the 2016 revised Care Act guidance, which states that the local authority should have “a designated principal social worker in adult care and support.”.

It also says “local authorities should make arrangements to have a qualified and registered social work professional practice lead in place”.

Ensuring effective supervision

The department also introduced a national programme to improve the quality of supervision given to social workers last week.

The Train the Trainer Supervisor Development Programme, which will be led by the Research in Practice for Adults (RiPfA) and has been informed by the Department of Education’s programme for child and family social work supervisors, will ensure that supervisors are supported to reach and maintain the required capabilities.

It is aimed at PSWs, practice development leads and other senior social workers in adult services responsible for delivering and overseeing effective supervision.

Post-qualifying standards for adult social work supervisors were published by DHSC last year, setting out the standard expected of supervisors.

The standards looked to increase the emphasis on critical reflection in supervision and provide a clearer career progression for adults’ practitioners, establishing eight key areas of focus.