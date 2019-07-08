Featured jobs
Employer Zone
- How direct work and motivational interviewing let this children’s social work service keep more children living with their families
- Fewer cases and more direct work: why I spend my social work career outside the town hall
- Why developing social workers is the key to success at this ‘outstanding’ council
- How this council is creating a safe, supportive environment for children’s social workers
- ‘It feels like we’re doing worthwhile work here – real, grassroots social work’
- I’ve had the same manager for 12 years, so I’ve never seen a need to leave
- Employer zone – showcasing a selection of the sector’s top recruiters