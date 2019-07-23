Sharpen your strengths-based practice skills at Community Care Live

Photo: fotolia/daoduangnan

Supporting people to make the most of their strengths and assets, rather than focusing on perceived deficits, will be a key theme running through this year’s Community Care Live.

The topic will be tackled in an eye-catching theatre session in our new interactive zone, which the audience will get the opportunity to play the role of director in developing their understanding of using strengths-based conversations to enable individuals to improve their independence.

By bringing real-life case studies to life, Acting Out Productions and New Level Results will work with delegates on overcoming barriers to putting strengths-based conversations into practice and help them gain an insight into their role as an enabler.

Also on day two of the event, 16 October, Essex council will be showcasing its work on transforming care for adults with learning disabilities and/or autism through its meaningful lives matter approach, using strengths-based practice to give people meaningful control over their lives.

On day one, trainer Lydia Guthrie will be exploring how using attachment-based approaches can help practitioners better support older people, particularly in responding to changes in later life.

The session will draw up on the strengths-based approach articulated in her 2018 book, co-written with Imogen Blood, Supporting Older People Using Attachment-Informed and Strengths-Based Approaches.

This will be followed by a session on how a strengths-based approach can be delivered in dispersed communities, delivered by West Sussex council.

These sessions, targeted at practitioners working with adults, are just four of over 30 free, high-quality seminars designed to equip social workers with key learning to meet the practice challenges they face day-to-day.

These sessions, targeted at practitioners working with adults, are just four of over 30 free, high-quality seminars designed to equip social workers with key learning to meet the practice challenges they face day-to-day.

The event will be held at the Business Design Centre, London, on 15-16 October.