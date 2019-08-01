Social workers change more frequently than placements for children in care, report finds

Photo: Obeyleesin/Fotolia

Children in care face a change in their social worker more frequently than changes to their placement or school, according to a report from the Children’s Commissioner for England.

The 2019 Stability Index report found 60% of children in care experienced at least one change of social worker in 2017-18, while just over a quarter experienced two or more changes.

It also found that between 2016-17 and 2017-18, more than half (55%) of children saw their social worker change two or more times, while for 32% it was three or more times.

Children quoted in the report spoke of how important it was to have a constant social worker and said frequent changes could be distressing and made life feel more chaotic.

Similarly to last year’s Stability Index (only the second time it had been produced) the report, which looks at the stability of the lives of children in care, said workforce issues were partly to blame. The proportion of children who experience multiple social worker changes higher in councils with higher rates of agency staff, vacancies and turnover.

The problem is also generally higher in areas with lower Ofsted ratings, the report found, with one in three children in care experiencing multiple changes of social worker in councils rated ‘inadequate’, compared with one in four children in those judged ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

But the report added that there was a “large amount of variation” in the levels of social worker instability, which could not be explained by workforce, child or placement factors.

“Together these factors only explain 11% of the variation across councils,” it said.

‘Influx of teenagers’

The report also identified a significant rise in the number of teenagers coming into care, who have more complex needs and potentially more expensive living arrangements.

It found that between 2013-14 and 2017-18 the number of children aged 16 and over entering care increased by 25%, which was much higher than any other age group. This means that almost a quarter (23%) of children in care are now aged 16 or over.

The report said the vulnerability of these teenagers was “stark” because they are significantly more likely to have experienced issues such as child sexual exploitation or trafficking, to have gone missing from home, to be involved in gangs, or misusing drugs.

The report also found this group of children were six times more likely than children under 13 to be living in residential or secure children’s homes, and nearly half are in privately-run homes. They are also 80% more likely to have two or more changes of home within a year.

Many councils are buckling under the rising cost of this specialist care, the report said, with one found to be spending 20% of its entire children’s services budget on just 10 children.

‘Playing catch up’

Anne Longfield, the children’s commissioner for England, said teenagers coming into care was now “the new norm” and it was clear that the care system was “playing catch up”.

She added: “The result is a care system that is struggling to cope and which in turn is not providing the stability that many highly vulnerable children need. All children in care have a right to expect that the state does all it can to improve their chances of growing up in stable and loving environments.”

Jenny Coles, vice-president for the Association of Directors of Children’s Services, said local and regional efforts to minimise placement instability for children in care had been undermined by the government’s failure to implement a national strategy for recruiting more foster carers and addressing the nationwide shortage of residential placements.

She added that the reasons why children are coming into care older and their needs are becoming more complex will vary, from greater professional and public awareness of child criminal and sexual exploitation, improved multi-agency responses to safeguarding, to the continued impact of the Southwark Judgement in relation to homeless 16 to 17-year-olds.