One week left to book essential legal learning at our cheapest rate

Community Care Live legal seminars on inherent jurisdiction, special guardianship, mental capacity and sibling placements, among others, available at early bird rate before 30 August

By on August 23, 2019 in Adults, Children, Workforce
Photo: Gary Brigden

There is just one week left to book yourself high-quality legal learning at Community Care Live this year at our early bird rate.

Leading lawyers and legal trainers will be providing vital guidance on issues including the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court, special guardianship, sibling placements and the latest Mental Capacity Act case law, at this year’s event, on 15-16 October.

You can book yourself a place on any session for £24 plus VAT before 30 August, when the price goes up to £29 plus VAT. Anyone who registers for the event – which is free for social workers and others in specified roles in the sector – can book themselves on our legal sessions, including on arrival at the event, though the price then goes up to £35 plus VAT per session.

Legal learning sessions

*Meena Wells has replaced Frances Judd QC, who has had to pull out of the event due to work commitments.

Community Care Live takes place on 15-16 October at the Business Design Centre in Islington, north London.

Besides the legal sessions, we have over 30 free seminars on the critical areas of learning need facing social workers and managers today, while delegates can also pop into our vibrant exhibition to network with colleagues, employers, care and support providers and research and learning organisations.

Register now for the event to take advantage of all these opportunities and so you can book a slot in any of our legal sessions.

