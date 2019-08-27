Outstanding record

Hampshire was named outstanding in all areas of practice in its June 2019 Ofsted inspection. The award reflects the authority’s track record of excellence in improving outcomes for children.

The senior leadership team has a combined experience of over 60 years and with that a unique understanding of children’s social care and what it means to be a children’s social worker.

Hampshire’s ‘Partners in Practice‘ status means it can showcase a model of excellence that other local authorities and the whole social care system can learn from. The authority is committed to sharing knowledge across the social care landscape and has already seen real successes when working in this way with partners such as in Isle of Wight, Torbay, Berkshire and more.