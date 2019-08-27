Securing the benefits

Training and development
- Social workers receive five days of continuous professional development (CPD) annually to expand their knowledge and further improve their practice.
- The council’s workforce development team provides tailored training courses across the county.
Flexible working
- Practitioners are equipped with mobile phones and hybrid devices to facilitate flexible and remote working.
Help with relocation
- Qualified social workers moving to the county can receive help with relocation of up to £8,500.
Competitive salary
- Pay ranges allow for salary progress in line with your performance and a market supplement is offered.
Local government pension
- All Hampshire council employees are eligible to join the Local Government Pension Scheme.
Family-friendly policies
- Family-friendly policies include maternity, paternity and adoption entitlements.
Health and wellbeing
- The council offers a range of services, networks and training to support health and wellbeing.
- Employees continue to receive normal pay during defined periods of absence as part of the council’s sickness payment scheme.
Staff discounts
- The council offers discounts on a range of goods and services including holidays, insurance, loans, health and fitness, broadband TV and phone, food and drink.
Annual leave
- Employees receive a minimum of 24 days per year (pro rata). This rises to a maximum of 30 days (pro rata) after five years’ service (dependent on grade).
Travel support and discounts
- Travel discounts include 10% discount on MOTs, a range of cycling discounts with selected retailers and 0% interest loans when you work for Hampshire.
- Public transport operators and cycle shops offer discounts. As these are not set by the council, they can be reduced or withdrawn at any time.