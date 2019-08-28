Living in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire county Photo: Ingo Menhard/ Fotolia

What it is like to live in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire is made up of seven districts, each of which offers opportunities for those wanting to build a life in the area which complements and enhances their social work job.

West Lindsey

West Lindsey offers picturesque villages and historic market town surrounded by outstanding natural beauty.

Things to do:

Have a family adventure at Wharton Hall Farm Park or Rand Farm Park.

Enjoy a day at the Races, at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Shop till you drop at Marshalls Yard Retail Park.

Enjoy the many cycle and walking routes that the Lincolnshire Wolds has to offer, such as the Trent Vale walk where you will discover hidden heritage and wonderful wildlife.

The Trinity Arts Centre offers live bands, music, theatre, stand-up comedy, cinema and much more every week.

Catch a performance at the Old Nick Gainsborough Theatre Company or The Broadbent Theatre.

Visit Gainsborough Old Hall, over 500 years old, it’s one the best preserved and impressive medieval manor houses in England.

East Lindsey

With breath-taking coastline and award-winning beaches on the east coast and the rolling hills of the Lincolnshire Wolds to the west, East Lindsey is an area of outstanding beauty. And amongst all of this is busy market towns steeped in history and culture.

Kinema in the Woods is a unique cinema experience; watch the latest releases and classics in the peaceful woodland surroundings.

Take in the fascinating history and architecture at Alford Manor House, reputedly the largest thatched manor house in the country.

Spot native wildlife at the internationally recognised Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve, a 1,300 acre wildlife reserve, and Donna Nook Reserve, one of the UK’s most accessible grey seal breeding colonies.

Relax by the sea and go for a paddle at Mablethorpe Beach, Skegness Beach or Sutton on Sea.

Visit the traditional English gardens of Jubilee Park and even take a dip in the heated outdoor swimming pool.

Louth offers a great shopping experience.

Enjoy the spectacular views that can be found by walking or cycling across the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Fantasy Island offers the right mix of thrilling rides and family entertainment.

South Kesteven

South Kesteven is a beautiful place to live; home to four unique market towns and the finest stone town in England. With over 600 listed building of mellow limestone, including 5 medieval churches, South Kesteven is a thriving district full of rich history and heritage.

Explore the stunning architecture and sculpted gardens at Burghley House, Belvoir Castle and Grimsthorpe Castle.

Visit Tolethorpe Hall, one of Europe’s finest open-air theatres.

Discover the many boutique shops and restaurants of Stamford, named the best place to live in Britain by the Sunday Times.

Enjoy the wide range of golf courses South Kesteven has to offer.

Explore Belton House, a restoration country house, with 1300 acres of beautifully landscaped park, an adventure playground, and wildlife discovery centre.

Go fishing or stroll through the peaceful surroundings at the Queen Elizabeth Park.

Grantham, South Kesteven’s largest town, is thriving with independent and high street shops and eateries.

Get creative and visit the Guildhall Art Centre. This lively centre holds workshops for those who want to partake in the arts; and theatre and music performances for those whose like to watch.

With excellent road and rail links to London, the ‘Big Smoke’ can be reached in just over an hour from Stamford and Grantham.

North Kesteven

North Kesteven is known for its pleasant villages and interesting market towns – each offering their own unique variations in local cultures, trades and places of interest.

Explore Doddington Hall, a stunning Elizabethan Mansion which stands today as it would have in 1600.

Stroll, hike or peddle across North Kesteven and you will find sites of roman waterways, medieval castles, airfields of the Royal Air Force and chocolate-box villages.

Visit the National Centre for Craft and Design – ‘the Hub’; England’s largest dedicated exhibition space.

Auborn Hall Gardens offer 10 acres of stunning gardens surrounding a beautiful 17th Century Manor House.

Try our traditional home fruit wine at the Beck House Winery.

After a £2.85 million redevelopment project the Sleaford Leisure Centre has been completely transformed, with a brand new gym, 25 meter pool, sauna and steam room.

South Holland

South Holland is the ideal place to explore rich history, specialist retailers and tranquil riverside walks; all situated in the beautiful landscape of the Lincolnshire Fens.

Famous for producing flower bulbs and some of the most beautiful tulips in the world, in season South Holland becomes even more picturesque than ever.

Be awed by the stunning architecture and surrounding of Ayscoughfee Hall and Gardens, a beautiful Merchant House built in 1451 on the banks of River Welland with 5 acres of superb walled gardens.

Spalding is a friendly and stylish place to shop, with many familiar high street and independent specialist retailers the choice is considerable.

Springfield’s outlet shopping and gardens has 40 outlet stores all surrounded by landscaped festival gardens. Making it a great place to relax after a hard day shopping, or to just enjoy as part of a fantastic day out.

Visit the South Holland Centre, to enjoy the wide range of theatre, dance, music and comedy events that take place here throughout the year from some of the country’s top touring theatre and dance companies.

The flat terrain of South Holland makes cycling and walking interesting for everyone.

Experience thrills and breath-taking scenery from above – go gliding with the Peterborough and Spalding Gliding Club.

Boston Borough

A land of wide skies, Boston Borough is full of culture, history and heritage. With a great deal of modern development being attracted into the district, Boston is quickly becoming a thriving residential, commercial and retail centre.

Boston, one of Lincolnshire’s most fascinating towns, holds its famous markets twice a week. Surrounding the traditional market place is a medieval network of lanes, home to many independent shops, boutiques, cafes, restaurants and national retailers.

Explore the rich history of Boston and visit the Boston Guildhall Museum, Fydell House and Maud Foster Mill.

Enjoy a vibrant programme of plays musicals, dance and comedy throughout the year at the Blackfriars Theatre and Art Centre.

Discover the magnificent St Botolph’s church, affectionately known as ‘the Stump’. One of East England’s most enduring and imposing landmarks – experience amazing views from the top.

Go for a riverside walk or ride along the Haven and experience the Water Rail Way route, built from disused railway lines the trail is 33 miles long.

Take some time to unwind in the Witham Way Country Park, notable for its wildlife and relaxing refuge.

Lincoln

From its spectacular Cathedral, Castle and many places of historical and cultural significance, to its buzzing shops, restaurants, bars and clubs, Lincoln has all the excitement of a big city but combines this with a friendly and relaxed environment – that can be hard to find.