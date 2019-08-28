Understanding Lincolnshire’s social work teams

When starting a new job, it is important to know where it fits into the local authority and how your role fits within your team.

Lincolnshire has a wide range of specialist teams;

Family Assessment and Support Team (FAST)

Fostering

Adoption

Children with disability

Looked-after children teams

Emergency duty

There are eight teams of social workers based across the county, with a family assessment and support team in each location. Social workers are responsible for child-in-need, child protection and court work.

The approach to locations for employees is flexible, with the council working with the employee to help find the best base for them.

There is a clear structure in place for each team and each level of social worker within it, as visualised below.

Student social worker/apprentice

Social worker – level 1

Social worker – level 2

Advanced practitioner

Practice supervisor

Team manager