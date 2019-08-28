Understanding Lincolnshire’s social work teams

When starting a new job, it is important to know where it fits into the local authority and how your role fits within your team.
Lincolnshire has a wide range of specialist teams;
- Family Assessment and Support Team (FAST)
- Fostering
- Adoption
- Children with disability
- Looked-after children teams
- Emergency duty
There are eight teams of social workers based across the county, with a family assessment and support team in each location. Social workers are responsible for child-in-need, child protection and court work.
The approach to locations for employees is flexible, with the council working with the employee to help find the best base for them.
There is a clear structure in place for each team and each level of social worker within it, as visualised below.
Student social worker/apprentice
Social worker – level 1
Social worker – level 2
Advanced practitioner
Practice supervisor
Team manager