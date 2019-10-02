Social Work in the South – what to expect

Social Work in the South is a free recruitment and professional development event with a number of local authorities attending from the South.

The event takes place on Tuesday 3 December 2019 in Guildhall Winchester, The Broadway, High Street, Winchester, SO23 9GH. Click here for more details.

The event is open to students, newly qualified and experienced children’s social workers. Attendee will hear from local authorities, charities and peers about the fresh approaches being taken to social work and social care across the south of England.

The event includes keynote, inspirational speakers, masterclasses and workshops from renowned practitioners. Attendees will be able to hear about live job opportunities, discuss methodologies and practices. For more details about the programme of events, click here.

If you are interested in exhibiting at the event and connecting with children’s social workers from all over the south, please contact Michelle Vaughan at socialworkercareers@hants.gov.uk for more information and to register your interest.