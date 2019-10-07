Social Worker of the Year Awards 2019 finalists announced

The shortlist of finalists for the Social Worker of the Year Awards 2019 has been announced.
Across England, 94 practitioners, social work teams and organisations have been shortlisted in 16 categories across children’s and adults’ services, with the winners of each competing against each other to be named Overall Social Worker of the Year 2019.
The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony in London in November.
‘Exceptionally high’ standard of entries
Peter Hay, chair of The Social Work Awards charity, which organises the awards, said: “Once again, the standard of entries has been exceptionally high, showcasing the life-changing work that children’s and adult social workers do every day.
“I’d like to wish all finalists the very best of luck at the awards, which provide a well-deserved opportunity to celebrate all that is great about social work.”
The full shortlist of finalists for the Social Worker of the Year Awards 2019 is as follows:
Mental Health Social Worker of the Year
(supported by the London Borough of Tower Hamlets)
- Amanda Stewart, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust
- Chloe Greenfield, North Lincolnshire Council
- Gretta Perkins, South Gloucestershire Council
- Ingrid Richardson, Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust
- Jessica Jones, Norfolk County Council
- Rebecca Barrow, 2gether NHS Foundation Trust
- Thea Radburn, Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust
Making a Difference
(supported by Tees Valley Local Authority Child and Adult Services)
- Debbie Ford, The University of Central Lancashire
- Denise Smalley, PAC-UK
- Sarah Frances, Bramley Health
- Teresa Barrett, Livewell South West
Student Social Worker of the Year
(supported by Bradford Council)
- Elizabeth Dodd, University of Salford
- Eniola Obikoya, University of Gloucestershire
- Eric Konadu, London Metropolitan University
- Mary Carter, Anglia Ruskin University
- Sarah Smith, University of Lincoln
Practice Educator of the Year
(supported by North Lincolnshire Council)
- Djamila Aggrabi, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
- Jacqueline Wolstenholme, Anglia Ruskin University
- Julia Becker, Achieving for Children
- Sarah Crockford, Hampshire County Council
- Shelley Gill, Durham County Council
Creative & Innovative Social Work Practice
(sponsored by Hampshire County Council)
- Devons Prisons ACS Team, Devon County Council
- Futures Service, Leeds City Council
- ‘How it looks to me’ app, Cafcass
- Through Care Coventry, Coventry City Council
Best Social Work Employer
(Supported by Sanctuary Personnel)
- Leeds City Council (children’s services)
- North Yorkshire County Council (children’s services)
- Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council (adult services)
- Suffolk County Council (children’s services)
Team Leader of the Year, Children’s Services
(Supported by Devon County Council)
- Hannah Gregory, Gloucestershire County Council
- Justin Colman, London Borough of Lambeth
- Laura Bissell, Darlington Borough Council
- Loredana Grigore, Essex County Council
- Louise Pashley, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council
Team Leader of the Year, Adult Services
(Supported by Sunderland City Council)
- Annika Leyland-Bolton, Doncaster Council
- Grayson M Ellis, Birmingham City Council
- Jack Skinner, Bradford Council
- Linzi Gow, Dorset Council
- Nicola Bennett, Suffolk County Council
- Paula Koustas, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council
Team of the Year, Adult Services
(Supported by UNISON)
- ASC West Locality Team 3, Leicester City Council
- Cheltenham Innovation Team, Gloucestershire County Council
- Forest of Dean Innovation Team, Gloucestershire County Council
- Integrated Hospital Discharge Team, South Tyneside Council
- Learning Disability Innovation Team, Gloucestershire County Council
- Least Restrictive Practice Team, Hampshire County Council
- Mental Health Social Work Team, North Lincolnshire Council
- West Devon Community Health & Social Care Team
Newly Qualified Children’s Social Worker of the Year
(Supported by Children’s Social Work Matters)
- Charlotte Pennell, Essex County Council
- Daniel Blanchard, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
- Dan Grimes, Cambridgeshire County Council
- John Walmsley, Stockport Family
- Penny McGee, London Borough of Islington
Newly Qualified Adult Social Worker of the Year
(Supported by BASW)
- Charlotte Norris, Focus Adult Social Work
- Ebenezer Arhin, Luton Council
- Ella Waughman, Cambridgeshire County Council
- Hannah Creasy, Livewell South West
- Johannes Groenewald, Suffolk County Council
- Zachary Bishop, Cornwall Council
Children’s Social Worker of the Year
(Supported by Barnardo’s)
- Andrew Caville, Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council
- Arlene McCarthy, Wiltshire Council
- Brona Law, Derbyshire County Council
- Caroline Heyworth, Essex County Council
- Jane Holt, Peterborough City Council
- Joanne Worley, Essex County Council
- Leigh Butler, Central Bedfordshire Council
- Tiffany Cook, North Yorkshire County Council
Adult Social Worker of the Year
(Supported by Servelec)
- Claire Evans, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council
- Kelly Loan, Sunderland City Council
- Lindsey Chapman, Shropshire Council
- Maxine Thurston, Norfolk County Council
- Rabbi Deloso, Essex County Council
- Sarah Bowling, Essex County Council
- Stephen Musgrave, West Sussex County Council
- Sarah Hesketh, Liverpool City Council
- Teresa Barrett, Livewell South West
- Tilly Baden, Dorset Council
Championing Social Work Values
(Supported by Essex County Council)
- Richmond and Wandsworth Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Team
- Emma Cox, Central Bedfordshire Council
- Gail Faulkner, Leeds City Council
- Katherine Else, Livewell South West
- Miranda Lynn Johnson, Birmingham City Council
Lifetime Achievement Award
(Supported by BASW)
- Carole Goodman, Cafcass
- Chris Denovan, Somerset County Council
- Debbie Jones, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
- Teresa Barrett, Livewell South West
- Tony Wright, Forward Assist
