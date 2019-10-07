Social Worker of the Year Awards 2019 finalists announced

Last year, Zoe Williamson (pictured) was named Overall Social Worker of the Year.

The shortlist of finalists for the Social Worker of the Year Awards 2019 has been announced.

Across England, 94 practitioners, social work teams and organisations have been shortlisted in 16 categories across children’s and adults’ services, with the winners of each competing against each other to be named Overall Social Worker of the Year 2019.

The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony in London in November.

‘Exceptionally high’ standard of entries

Peter Hay, chair of The Social Work Awards charity, which organises the awards, said: “Once again, the standard of entries has been exceptionally high, showcasing the life-changing work that children’s and adult social workers do every day.

“I’d like to wish all finalists the very best of luck at the awards, which provide a well-deserved opportunity to celebrate all that is great about social work.”

The full shortlist of finalists for the Social Worker of the Year Awards 2019 is as follows:

Mental Health Social Worker of the Year

(supported by the London Borough of Tower Hamlets)

Amanda Stewart, Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust

Chloe Greenfield, North Lincolnshire Council

Gretta Perkins, South Gloucestershire Council

Ingrid Richardson, Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust

Jessica Jones, Norfolk County Council

Rebecca Barrow, 2gether NHS Foundation Trust

Thea Radburn, Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust

Making a Difference

(supported by Tees Valley Local Authority Child and Adult Services)

Debbie Ford, The University of Central Lancashire

Denise Smalley, PAC-UK

Sarah Frances, Bramley Health

Teresa Barrett, Livewell South West

Student Social Worker of the Year

(supported by Bradford Council)

Elizabeth Dodd, University of Salford

Eniola Obikoya, University of Gloucestershire

Eric Konadu, London Metropolitan University

Mary Carter, Anglia Ruskin University

Sarah Smith, University of Lincoln



Practice Educator of the Year

(supported by North Lincolnshire Council)

Djamila Aggrabi, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Jacqueline Wolstenholme, Anglia Ruskin University

Julia Becker, Achieving for Children

Sarah Crockford, Hampshire County Council

Shelley Gill, Durham County Council

Creative & Innovative Social Work Practice

(sponsored by Hampshire County Council)

Devons Prisons ACS Team, Devon County Council

Futures Service, Leeds City Council

‘How it looks to me’ app, Cafcass

Through Care Coventry, Coventry City Council

Best Social Work Employer

(Supported by Sanctuary Personnel)

Leeds City Council (children’s services)

North Yorkshire County Council (children’s services)

Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council (adult services)

Suffolk County Council (children’s services)

Team Leader of the Year, Children’s Services

(Supported by Devon County Council)

Hannah Gregory, Gloucestershire County Council

Justin Colman, London Borough of Lambeth

Laura Bissell, Darlington Borough Council

Loredana Grigore, Essex County Council

Louise Pashley, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Team Leader of the Year, Adult Services

(Supported by Sunderland City Council)

Annika Leyland-Bolton, Doncaster Council

Grayson M Ellis, Birmingham City Council

Jack Skinner, Bradford Council

Linzi Gow, Dorset Council

Nicola Bennett, Suffolk County Council

Paula Koustas, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

Team of the Year, Adult Services

(Supported by UNISON)

ASC West Locality Team 3, Leicester City Council

Cheltenham Innovation Team, Gloucestershire County Council

Forest of Dean Innovation Team, Gloucestershire County Council

Integrated Hospital Discharge Team, South Tyneside Council

Learning Disability Innovation Team, Gloucestershire County Council

Least Restrictive Practice Team, Hampshire County Council

Mental Health Social Work Team, North Lincolnshire Council

West Devon Community Health & Social Care Team

Newly Qualified Children’s Social Worker of the Year

(Supported by Children’s Social Work Matters)

Charlotte Pennell, Essex County Council

Daniel Blanchard, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Dan Grimes, Cambridgeshire County Council

John Walmsley, Stockport Family

Penny McGee, London Borough of Islington

Newly Qualified Adult Social Worker of the Year

(Supported by BASW)

Charlotte Norris, Focus Adult Social Work

Ebenezer Arhin, Luton Council

Ella Waughman, Cambridgeshire County Council

Hannah Creasy, Livewell South West

Johannes Groenewald, Suffolk County Council

Zachary Bishop, Cornwall Council



Children’s Social Worker of the Year

(Supported by Barnardo’s)

Andrew Caville, Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council

Arlene McCarthy, Wiltshire Council

Brona Law, Derbyshire County Council

Caroline Heyworth, Essex County Council

Jane Holt, Peterborough City Council

Joanne Worley, Essex County Council

Leigh Butler, Central Bedfordshire Council

Tiffany Cook, North Yorkshire County Council

Adult Social Worker of the Year

(Supported by Servelec)

Claire Evans, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Kelly Loan, Sunderland City Council

Lindsey Chapman, Shropshire Council

Maxine Thurston, Norfolk County Council

Rabbi Deloso, Essex County Council

Sarah Bowling, Essex County Council

Stephen Musgrave, West Sussex County Council

Sarah Hesketh, Liverpool City Council

Teresa Barrett, Livewell South West

Tilly Baden, Dorset Council

Championing Social Work Values

(Supported by Essex County Council)

Richmond and Wandsworth Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Team

Emma Cox, Central Bedfordshire Council

Gail Faulkner, Leeds City Council

Katherine Else, Livewell South West

Miranda Lynn Johnson, Birmingham City Council

Lifetime Achievement Award

(Supported by BASW)