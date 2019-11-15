Social work cartoon: ‘Nostalgia’
The latest from Fran...
November 15, 2019 in Workforce
More from Community Care
Related articles:
Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply.
Featured jobs
Employer Zone
- Encouraging a better work-life balance in a rural setting
- Building strong communities to promote independence
- ‘We have permission from our senior leadership team to do things differently’
- Giving social workers the time and tools to achieve change
- Improving transitions by bridging the adult-children’s social work divide
- Oxfordshire’s new model targets investment in frontline staff
- Shaping the next generation of social workers through learning
- The value of taking the step to permanent working
- How joined up working supports children’s social worker teams at Suffolk County Council
- How training and business support helped a council embed systemic practice
- Employer zone – showcasing a selection of the sector’s top recruiters
No comments yet.