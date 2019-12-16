Care Act safeguarding caseloads reach record levels following sharp rise in reported concerns

The BASW proposals would likely require changes to the Care Act (photo: Gary Brigden)

Councils investigated a record number of safeguarding cases under the Care Act last year as the number of reported concerns about abuse or neglect they received jumped sharply for a second year running.

Authorities received 415,050 safeguarding concerns in 2018-19, up 5.2% on the 2017-18 figure (394,655), which was itself a significant rise on 2016-17 (364,605), official statistics from NHS Digital showed.

But while last year, there was a fall in the number of enquiries carried out under section 42 of the Care Act 2014 off the back of the concerns, this year the number of these enquiries rose by 8.7%, to 143,390. This is the highest recorded figure since the Care Act came into force in April 2015, as was that for the number of individuals at risk affected by enquiries (116,230).

There was also a rise in the number of safeguarding enquiries that were not carried out under section 42, which went up by 1.8% to 18,540 during the same period.

It is not clear what is driving the increase in safeguarding concerns and why this year it has led to such a jump in section 42 enquiries. But the rises load further pressures onto local authority safeguarding services at a time when Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards caseloads have continued to mount.

More follows