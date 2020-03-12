Skills and qualifications

Lincolnshire invests in its staff by by making sure its workforce has access to learning and career progression opportunities, which ultimately improve the support Lincolnshire offers its residents.

(let’s get a staff member saying that) Staff say that our training, professional development opportunities and protected CPD time are one of the most attractive things about working for Lincolnshire County Council.

Apprenticeship opportunities

Lincolnshire has new apprenticeship opportunities leading to professional qualifications; a comprehensive qualification offer for suitable candidates, and if you’re already qualified, they offer a fully supported ASYE programme, through to practice educator modules to enable staff to build on their professional qualifications. The council even support qualified staff to undertake approved mental health professionals (AMHP) training and management qualifications.

Qualified staff have access to a career progression pathway and are supported by a range of career development opportunities designed to encourage our staff to grow. So you may join us as a frontline practitioner, but there is nothing stopping the right people becoming the next area manager, or even director.