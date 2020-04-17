Social workers given access to coronavirus testing to help bolster services

(credit: jarun011 / Adobe Stock)

Social workers with the symptoms of coronavirus will be given access to tests to support local authorities get staff who are self-isolating but do not have the virus get back to work.

The government said today that an expansion in testing capacity has meant that it was now able to extend it to a wider group of critical workers, beyond NHS staff and, since earlier this week, care workers.

It said that testing would now be opened up to staff working with vulnerable adults and children, victims of domestic abuse, homeless people and rough sleepers, including social workers, children’s home and residential special school staff, home care workers for disabled children and young people and substance misuse staff.

With councils in some areas reporting that one in five staff in adult social care are off work because they are sick or self-isolating – including because they or others in their household have coronavirus symptoms – testing offers the prospect of many of this group returning to work if they test negative for the virus.

To get a test staff will need to inform their employer who would then need to contact their local resilience forum – a partnership of councils, NHS organisations and emergency services – to arrange an appointment.

More follows