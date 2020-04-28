Coronavirus testing extended to social workers without symptoms of disease

(credit: jarun011 / Adobe Stock)

Frontline social workers and care workers will now be able to obtain a coronavirus test regardless of whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not.

The move is part of an extension of testing announced today which also includes providing tests to asymptomatic care home residents and is part of the government’s drive to reach 100,000 tests by the end of April. The figure for yesterday (27 April) was 43,563.

Since 17 April, frontline social workers have been able to access tests, booked through their employer, but only if they were displaying symptoms of Covid-19, resulting in them having to self-isolate or take sick leave.

The new arrangements mean that social workers who are well, working but concerned that they may be carrying the virus and at risk of passing it on to colleagues or the people they support will be able to access a test. While the World Health Organisation has said that the Covid-19 virus is mainly transmitted symptomatically, it has found that transmission can occur pre-symptomatically and, potentially, asymptomatically, though it is conducting further research on this.

Tests, which involve taking a swab from the nose or back of the throat, can now also be booked through self-referral, as well as through employers.

They are being largely carried out through regional drive-through testing sites, though the government is also developing mobile testing units – which can travel to deliver testing – and home testing kits.