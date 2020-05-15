Temporary social work register needed ‘for the long haul’, says regulator’s chief

Colum Conway, chief executive, Social Work England

The temporary register of former social workers brought in to help the sector manage the coronavirus emergency is likely to be needed ‘for the long haul’, the chief executive of Social Work England has said.

Colum Conway said the regulator was looking at how the temporary register could be retained as the country comes out of lockdown, a time in which it is expected that referrals will rise as needs currently hidden from view come to the fore, particularly in children’s services.

“We think [the temporary register has] been a positive development. We’re thinking of it as something not just to meet immediate needs but for the long haul. As lockdown scales down there may be increased needs for children’s and adults’ services.”

About the temporary register The temporary register, set up by the emergency Coronavirus Act 2020, includes all social workers who left the register in the past two years – just over 8,000 – and means they are all eligible to return to work; it is up to them whether to take up opportunities with employers. The Local Government Association, in partnership with the regulator and government, has set up a platform for matching temporarily registered practitioners with employers looking to bolster their workers, under the banner Social Work Together. Temporarily registered social workers must comply with Social Work England’s professional standards – besides those relating to continuing professional development – but are not liable for fees or subject to normal fitness to practise procedures. However, if concerns are raised about a practitioner, Social Work England will investigate and can remove the person from the temporary register if it judges their fitness to practise to be impaired.

As of last week, just over 1,000 of the approximately 8,000 temporarily registered practitioners had expressed an interest in returning to practice through the Social Work Together campaign (see box), and some had started to be deployed into posts. Of this group, 238 said they would work anywhere in the country – remotely – while preferences for working in a particular region ranged from 234 (in London) to 44 (North East).

However, Social Work England said there was currently a good match between candidates and the 90 local authorities looking for practitioners, while the Social Work Together campaign is being supplemented by recruitment campaigns co-ordinated by regional branches of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services that are also drawing on the temporary register.

This reflects the fact that the demand for additional practitioners has, so far, predominantly come from adults’ services due to the demands of speeding up hospital discharge, dealing with the epidemic in care homes and managing increased responsibilities such as supporting people required to ‘shield’ due to their extreme clinical vulnerability.

However, despite referrals to children’s services reportedly dropping by 50% in some areas, Association of Directors of Children’s Services president Jenny Coles has said authorities are preparing for a “huge spike” , as restrictions lift and children become more visible in schools and other settings.

More follows