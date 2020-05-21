Two councils return to Care Act compliance leaving five authorities suspending duties

The BASW proposals would likely require changes to the Care Act (photo: Gary Brigden)

Birmingham and Sunderland councils have returned to applying the Care Act 2014 after a period suspending certain duties using emergency powers under the Coronavirus Act 2020.

The authorities’ decisions means there are five councils operating the so-called Care Act easements – Coventry, Derbyshire, Solihull, Staffordshire and Warwickshire – down from an original eight.

The easements allow councils to suspend their duties to assess need, carry out financial assessments, develop or review care plans and, if necessary, meet needs other than where there would otherwise be a breach of human rights. The last is a step only taken by Derbyshire and Solihull.

Birmingham said it had kept the easements under review since they were implemented on 14 April and, as of 18 May, had decided to stop using the powers.

Sunderland said it had made the same decision on the same day, also following a review.

A spokesperson said its use of the easements had been “part of prudent planning and contingency measures for care services”.

