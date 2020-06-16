Council pays out £60,000 to woman caused ‘avoidable distress’ from failure to meet needs for five years

(credit: Paweł Michałowski / Adobe Stock)

A council has agreed to pay a woman £60,000 for the “avoidable distress” she was caused from its five-year failure to provide her with the support it assessed her as needing.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found that Bradford council had determined Ms G, who has autism, severe anxiety disorder and other mental health problems, had eligible needs that should be met by direct payments following an assessment in 2014.

However, it failed to provide the agreed support over the next five years, resulting in her experiencing “significant difficulty and avoidable distress”.

The watchdog’s report said: “Ms G has been without the formal support agreed by the council for over five years. It is difficult to quantify the adverse impact the lack of formal support has had on her wellbeing and independence.

“However, it is apparent from the evidence available and from the contact with Ms G that she has substantial difficulty navigating processes, managing her daily living skills, communicating with agencies, accessing public and utility services and travelling around safely.

“It is likely this has been made worse because of a lack of formal support. Fault by the council is likely to have caused Ms G significant injustice because of the severity of adverse impact on her wellbeing.”

£60,000 payout

The ombudsman also found that the council had not provided evidence on how it made reasonable adjustments in how it communicated with Ms G, as required by the Equality Act 2010, or how it had considered her need for independent advocacy under the Care Act through the support planning process.

The watchdog recommended that the council:

Pay Ms G £60,000 – equivalent to £1,000 for each of the 60 months she had gone without support – “to acknowledge the substantial adverse impact on her wellbeing caused by the failure to provide her with the support the council assessed she needed and the associated distress and severe anxiety she experienced”.

Discuss the impact of the payment on her entitlement to benefits and, if necessary, pay for her to receive independent financial advice.

Have a senior officer write to her to apologise for the adverse impact of its failures on her wellbeing and independence.

Bradford has accepted all of the recommendations.

Bev Maybury, the council’s strategic director for health and wellbeing services, said: “We fully accept the ombudsman’s decision in this case. We recognise that, on this particular occasion, we fell short of the standards we set ourselves and we apologise for this and the distress it has caused Ms G. We have made sure we have addressed all of the recommendations made by the ombudsman to prevent anyone else experiencing similar issues.”

