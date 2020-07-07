Social Work in the South 2020

Social Work in the South (SWitS) – the biggest FREE recruitment and professional development event in the south – returns on 23 September 2020.

For the first time in its three-year history, SWitS will be delivered online and virtually to comply with Covid-19 related restrictions. Despite being hosted remotely, this year’s event promises a varied programme of speakers and workshops, ensuring delegates can access the important CPD element of the event.

Enjoy content and learning for both training and qualified children’s social workers. Delegates will also be able to join sessions with a panel of local authority recruiters and learn about social work jobs on offer in the region.

Registrations will open over the coming weeks and delegates will be able to choose and attend the sessions most applicable to them. Availability will be limited and slots will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Visit the website for more information on speakers and the topics that will be covered.