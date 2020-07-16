Social Work England: 18% of social workers have recorded CPD, four months out from deadline

Picture: fotolia/adiruch na chiangmai

Eighteen per cent social workers have recorded continuing professional development (CPD) on online accounts, four-and-a-half months out from a deadline to do so or risk removal from the register.

Social Work England released the figures yesterday as it urged practitioners to record CPD on their accounts – which 28% of registrants are yet to activate – by the registration deadline of 30 November 2020.

All practitioners must record at least one piece of CPD on their accounts by this date or face possible removal from the register if they do not respond to subsequent requests from the regulator to do so.

The regulator will be carrying out a wide-ranging communications and information campaign, including a series of workshops, over the coming months to encourage social workers to record their CPD.

Speaking to Community Care about the issue, Social Work England’s executive director of strategy, policy and engagement said: “We are confident but not complacent about how the figures will increase.”

She said there had been an encouraging uptick in CPD recording in the past couple of weeks, with 920 uploading CPD in the past week. The regulator is holding 27 online workshops over the summer months on recording CPD – to which 3,200 have signed up, said Blackmore – and is working with national bodies, including the principal social worker networks, Association of Directors of Adult Social Services, Association of Directors of Children’s Services, Unison, Skills for Care, Cafcass and Unison to encourage take-up.

More follows