How Covid and our new unitary council are shaping my social work role

Jane, a newly qualified social worker in Buckinghamshire Council’s assessment team, has just completed her first virtual assessment with a youngster on video WhatsApp.

The three-year-old is a new addition to Jane’s caseload and ordinarily she would meet the child and the family in person. But the Covid pandemic means that since March, most assessments have been carried out via video call; with any face-to-face interactions requiring a senior manager’s approval first. Each face-to-face meeting must be risk assessed and appropriate PPE made available before a social worker can visit a child.

“This whole approach was underpinned by initially daily and more latterly three times a week meetings with the Department of Education (DfE), school leaders in Buckinghamshire and the service,” says Richard Nash, service director, children’s social care in Buckinghamshire.

New unitary authority

The majority of assessments are carried out at home, using virtual calling technologies such as Skype, WhatsApp, Facetime, and Microsoft Teams.

Prioritising working from home environments and getting staff up to speed with using virtual technologies has been a pattern that all UK councils have needed to swiftly adopt as a result of the pandemic. But on top of this, Buckinghamshire became a unitary authority on 1 April. This meant that its former county and district councils (Aylesbury Vale District Council, Buckinghamshire County Council, Chiltern District Council, South Bucks District Council and Wycombe District Council) were replaced to form a new unitary council – Buckinghamshire Council.

The transformation was designed to connect the working and delivery of services and allow locals to access public services more efficiently. According to Richard, the transition has improved the council’s “strategic responses and consistency in a number of key areas that benefit children’s services.”

He points to having a single housing department as one example that has enabled joint work to improve the housing outcomes for care leavers, vulnerable families and those with no recourse to public funds.

“Similarly community safety is now more streamlined and this has enabled a more joined up approach to key areas of preventative work, such as youth violence and domestic abuse,” he says. “Whilst the functionality of all the aforementioned services were fine prior to the unitary authority being formed, it is now possible to be even more efficient and effective.”

Enhancing multi-agency partnerships

Working under social distancing rules has introduced additional benefits, according to Jane who sees stronger ties developing within their teams and the schools they liaise with.

“Prior to lockdown, communication between schools and our service was a bit relaxed,” says Jane. “When we would get a referral from a school, the school would expect us to do the rest of the work. But now we are finding that there is more proactive engagement, including getting weekly updates from the school on the children’s progress.”

Richard says: “It is clear that the continual and regular conversations, three times a week, with school leaders and public health have enabled the local response to this crisis to be effective. This is because we have been able to speak with one voice, have immediate consultation with DfE officials and plan effectively our approach towards vulnerable children and young people. As a consequence of this work our relationships with schools have become even stronger. This is recognised across the board and there is a determination to maintain these very positive relationships into the future.”

Virtual engagement

The issue of safeguarding is even more pertinent because social workers need to rely on technologies to pick up on behaviours that they would ordinarily be able to identify face to face.

“The assessment team is quite a fast-paced environment and it is very frontline,” says Jane, who is based High Wycombe – one of Bucks’ busiest localities. “So, one of the best ways to engage with the families is face to face as this gives you a real sense of what their reality is like. Virtual visits are more challenging because although you can see and hear what is happening, it doesn’t give you a true sense of the environment.”

Since lockdown was imposed in late March, social workers have had to get creative in the way they listen and support children. Having built a pre-existing relationship with these children is something social workers can fall back on. But, as Jane points out, social workers are continuing to receive new cases during lockdown.

“This has meant learning a different way of connecting and communicating with the children. Not all of them, particularly the young ones, are always able to hold their attention for long periods of time,” says Jane.

She sends us motivational emails reminding us of the positive work we are doing

Adapting to change

Cherisse, also a social worker at the council, uses reflective discussions with her peers and managers to adapt her listening tools for this virtual environment. And Jane has done the same. Prior to lockdown, she used the three houses template as it enabled social workers to discuss a child’s likes and strengths, dislikes and worries and hopes and dreams.

“But this doesn’t work as well virtually because it requires that the children draw the houses themselves and holding their engagement for that long is not always possible,” she says.

Instead, Jane uses visual cues to arrive at the same goal and which tie in with the council’s vision to keep children and young people’s lived experiences at the heart of everything they do.

“With one of the children I see, I noticed that he had a dinosaur T-shirt and he told me he liked them and showed me all his toys. This gave me an opportunity to break the ice with him and ask him about his likes, dislikes and worries.”

Both women have found the more frequent supervision that has been taking place during lockdown a welcome boost for morale as well as having senior management visible and responsive online, which has provided additional reassurance during what has been a difficult period for everyone. Cherisse looks forward to the weekly puzzles that Tolis Vouyioukas executive director of children’s services, shares and Amanda Andrews, head of first response service (including the MASH, SWAN, and assessment and emergency social work teams) is a motivational force.

“She sends us motivational emails reminding us of the positive work we are doing,” says Cherisse. “This is important because we don’t get these messages about social work from the media.”

Virtual contact

Lockdown doesn’t mean that face-to-face meetings are obsolete. But having virtual interactions adds flexibility for both social workers and families.

According to Richard, the council started a comprehensive programme of casework dip sampling, feedback and sharing best practice when the majority of interactions became virtual from 30 March.

“We know for example that some young people who have traits of autistic syndrome disorder really enjoy virtual contacts and provided these interactions are carefully planned with the young person in advance they can be very helpful.

“We also know that for some other older young people their interest and desire to participate in virtual contacts can be very limited. In these instances we look at all possible alternatives, including socially distant meetings. We know that the key is to balance the potential risk with finding the right approach is key.“

For Jane, these changes come with being a social worker and are what she believes is helping to define her career.

“Social work is by nature about constant change and what I’ve learnt is that change needs to happen,” she says. “We are now talking about virtual contact – something we were not doing before but this is something that we will probably implement, moving forward when we think about flexible working and flexible approaches to families.”