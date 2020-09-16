Spemone-Pexels

The world of adult social care is constantly evolving and changing, and we have to make sure we keep up.

We invest in our staff’s professional development to make sure you are supported to remain up to date with all the changes. But don’t just take our word for it; our staff say that our training, professional development opportunities and protected continuous professional development (CPD) time are one of the most attractive things about working for Lincolnshire County Council.

Ensuring our workforce has access to learning opportunities and career progression opportunities that ultimately improve the support we offer to our residents, is a key driver for us and one we intend to keep at the heart of what we do.

Whether you’re an aspiring social worker or occupational therapist, newly qualified, returning to practice or keen to develop your skills, we are committed to supporting our staff grow themselves.

With exciting new apprenticeship opportunities leading to professional qualifications we have a comprehensive qualification offer for suitable candidates and if you’re already qualified, we offer a fully supported assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE) programme, through to practice educator modules and we believe that our staff should be able to build on their professional qualifications. We even support qualified staff to undertake association of mental health providers (AMHP) training and management qualifications.

We recognise the talent of our staff and the skills they bring to our service. Our qualified staff have access to an excellent career progression pathway that means the sky is the limit. Supported by a wide range of career development opportunities, we encourage our staff to grow.

Our pathway recognises your individual achievements and skills, and we want you to apply those skills right here and progress up the ladder. You may join us as a frontline practitioner, but there is nothing stopping the right people becoming the next area manager, or even director.