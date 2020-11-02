https://jobs.communitycare.co.uk/job/1401681228/team-manager-children-s-social-work-team/
Team Manager – Children’s Social Work Team
By Linda Freestone on November 2, 2020 in Community Care
More from Community Care
Related articles:
Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply.
Featured jobs
Employer Zone
- ‘It’s every social worker’s dream – they listen to your ideas and let you try them’
- How we keep wellbeing at the forefront of our workforce priorities
- Supporting social work teams through a pandemic
- Average caseloads have halved thanks to workload changes
- Asylum-seeking children: ‘Here you feel people care’
- How one council is using virtual communication to amplify young people’s voices
- Employer zone – showcasing a selection of the sector’s top recruiters
Community Care Inform
Latest stories
‘Food is a marker of identity’: supporting foster children’s cultural heritage
Most families facing virtual family court hearings concerned about handling of their case, study finds
Over half of social workers yet to meet CPD requirement one month out from registration deadline
Government launches review into council after auditors find repeated failure to control social care costs
No comments yet.