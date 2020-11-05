Social workers: tell us about the coronavirus pandemic’s ongoing impact on your practice

(credit: raquel / Adobe Stock)

As the nation re-enters lockdown, Community Care wants to hear from social workers about the ongoing impact Covid-19 is having on your practice and working conditions.

This is a follow-up to our first coronavirus survey in May – two months into the first wave – which found the majority of practitioners believed the pandemic had diminished the capability of their service and negatively affected people they deliver services to – though others saw positives in home working and service users, particularly teenagers, welcoming the switch to virtual contact.

Six months on, we want to hear about how things are looking now.

Is your service now operating with a semblance of normality? Is it experiencing the huge surge in ‘hidden’ cases that was predicted during the spring lockdown?

How have the shifts in practice affected how you feel about your work? And, most importantly, how is the ongoing pandemic context affecting the needs of the people you support?

The survey should take no more than 20 minutes of your time. Responses are, by default, anonymous, though there is also the facility to leave your contact details if you are willing to discuss your experiences in more depth – and in strict confidence – with a journalist from Community Care.

The survey will run until midnight on Friday 20 November 2020.

Community Care will share the findings in a forthcoming report as soon as we are able to.