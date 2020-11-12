Why should you choose West Sussex

Hi, I am Lucy Butler, executive director for children, young people and learning and I wanted to share with you why I think you should consider a social work role in West Sussex.

This is an exciting time to consider joining us. We are on a positive journey of improvement and are working hard to ensure we create the right environment where good social work can flourish with the correct structure and support in place.

We have created a vision together with our staff, children and young people. This vision is ‘children first’. In practice, this means we work with children, families, communities, our partners and each other in a restorative, strength-based way. Strong relationships are at the heart of what we do.

We are ambitious for ourselves and for the children and young people we work with. In order to fully deliver on our commitment, we need more committed and passionate social workers like you to join us and help shape the way we work in the future.

We have been working on a new pay offer for our social work staff which will be commensurate within the marketplace and recognises the levels of responsibility within each of the different roles. Our new pay offer is due to be in place on 1 July 2021. We feel this is an extremely positive step forwards for us and alongside a strong learning and development offer, clear practice model and positive culture. We believe this will help us recruit the best people to work with our children and families.

If you would like to find out more about working with us, we would love to hear from you.

Please contact rob.stoner@westsussex.gov.uk