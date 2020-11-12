What makes West Sussex such a special place to live in?

There’s so much to explore and discover in our county – from the picturesque coastline, to rolling hills and beautiful countryside, to bustling towns and a cathedral city. There’s something for everyone in West Sussex, whether you’re looking for family-friendly days out, romantic getaways or action-packed adventures.

Coast

Spanning around fifty miles, the coastline of West Sussex is full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Take in the nostalgic charm of seaside towns like Worthing, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis. The beaches are perfect for lazy, sunny days and our resorts are laced with promenades and piers, amusements and attractions. For sandy beaches West Wittering is one not to miss, and for nature and space to breathe, take in the tranquil Chichester Harbour. For those who like nothing more than taking to the water, you’ll find a variety of locations just for you all along the coast. From sailing to paddle boarding, kitesurfing to windsurfing, harbour tours to sea diving, you won’t be disappointed. If seafood excites your taste buds, there are waterfront bistros and harbour side pubs that will serve you the freshest local crab, lobster or mussels.

Country

The green rolling pastures, wide open spaces, ancient woodlands and river valleys of the National Park offer a landscape as diverse as it is breath-taking. Immerse yourself in all the National Park has to offer – from star-studded skies to wine tasting at a vineyard on the south-facing slopes; from a geocaching `treasure hunt` to a family cycle on a converted railway line; from tasting local food and drink in a country pub, to stopping off for afternoon tea in a picturesque village. Perhaps best of all is a hike or ride on the South Downs Way National Trail for stunning scenery, the freshest air, and popular landmarks – and if you are taking on the challenge of the 100-mile trail stop off in West Sussex to rest a while!

