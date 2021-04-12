‘We ask our staff to leave stereotypes behind when working with our diverse communities’

iStock

You can’t look at someone’s skin colour and know what their attitudes and preferences are, or assume that because two people come from the same cultural or religious background, their needs will be the same.

Understanding these nuances and applying them when supporting families and children from diverse backgrounds is one of the strengths social workers in Birmingham believe comes from working in one of Britain’s diverse authorities.

Being adaptive

Birmingham has a population of over 1 million with 42% of the demographic coming from a Black, Asian or other ethnic background. This is increasingly being reflected within the trust, according to equalities and diversities manager Lorraine Donovan, with 38% of the workforce coming from these backgrounds.

“This cultural mix that Birmingham offers creates an enriched experience of learning for social workers,” says Michelle Robinson, head of service for children in care at Birmingham Children’s Trust. “And this allows them to better understand issues affecting the different communities in the city.”

Diverse communities

Although being aware of a family’s culture has always been central to social work, its importance is amplified in cities such as Birmingham.

“A social worker could be working with a family from Iraq one day and the next with a family from Somalia,” Lorraine points out. “Both are from countries with known civil unrest and with historical wars, but the journeys, experiences and cultures of these families couldn’t be more disparate.”

Other cultural considerations include whether the family feels comfortable speaking to a stranger about personal issues. And ensuring important information and expressions are not lost is key when translated into English for a family where English is not the first language.

According to Lorraine, the top five languages spoken in Birmingham, other than English, are Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Pakistani Pahari and Polish. More languages are emerging as communities from Iran, Zimbabwe, Philippines and Romania, arrive in the city.

Understanding the complexities

Lorraine says: “Gaining insights into a culture that is not familiar to us is interesting but it can also be very challenging. It requires that the social worker understands the importance of class and poverty and how these factors play a role in our understanding of culture.”

“When we start to work with a new family, we don’t assume we know about them, in fact, we actively encourage our staff to leave those assumptions and stereotypes behind. Instead, we use supervision and team meetings to encourage staff to look inwardly at their own values and biases.”

Building bonds

David Letford, a senior supervising social worker in one of the trust’s fostering teams, supervises 15 families or households which foster children. He encourages foster families to re-evaluate their cultural values and biases to ensure that the child remained at the centre of these activities.

He recalls helping a teenaged boy from Afghanistan and his West Indian foster parents work together to equip the boy with life skills ahead of him leaving their care.

David suggested that instead of the foster mum cooking the meals – something she had done for decades for her husband and children – David and the foster son prepare a weekly meal instead. The boy had been with this particular family since he was 13 years old. David’s intervention came two year before the boy left for university at 18.

“Because the foster mum has cooked everything for the family for many years, she sees it as her role and it was difficult to allow a child to come in and cook food that she was not used to,” David says.

But David and the foster son would go and buy supplies and cook the meals. In an attempt to build a bridge with the foster mum, David suggested cooking a Caribbean dish and asking the foster mum for support.

“What resulted is in her showing us other dishes to cook and slowly, you could see her letting go control of her kitchen. I didn’t finish cooking the final few weekly meals with them because the foster mom would ask her foster son to get the ingredients and they would cook together. That was a massive shift from not having a child in the kitchen.

“The child was happy because he had learnt how to cook and could use those skills when he left for university. He is still in touch with this foster family and goes there for dinner. The foster mum told me that she wished she had a son like him because was very helpful. She told me that she had discovered that her homemaking skills of cooking and budgeting money, could be used to prepare this boy for his adulthood, and she had learnt that from putting the child and not herself in the middle of that experience.”

Equality and inclusion

Ensuring that this focus on cultural competency remains central to the trust’s work has been championed by staff. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing, the prominence of the Black Lives Matter movement and the inequalities Covid-19 exposed, staff wanted a space to talk about it.

The equalities forum was established by Andy Couldrick, the trust’s chief executive with the support of the trust board.

One of the first actions was to scrap the use of the BAME acronym and replace it by spelling out the words and replacing ‘minority ethnic’ with ‘other ethnic groups’.

“Using the word BAME, removes the nuance from every single community and assumes that the experience of being Black, Asian or a person from another ethnic groups is the same,” Lorraine says.

She is also working to ensure senior leadership is better reflective of people from Black, Asian and other ethnic groups. And she is working to introduce a learning method called learning sets to promote continuous learning among staff.

“Learning sets are where social workers can talk freely in a space to learn from and support each other without criticism,” she says. “The aim is for them to gain greater insight into the vulnerabilities of marginalised families; actively promote inclusion, challenge traditional oppressive practice, talk about race and discrimination, and how these experiences can impact on families.”

Lorraine hopes that through these sets, the trust will be able to harness and share the rich knowledge that is present across various teams in the organisation. Learning could be a simple as sharing knowledge during a supervision meeting or getting a social worker to work with a family from a particular background that they have not worked with before.

“It is about skilling everyone up to be cultural competent enough so it doesn’t matter who the social worker is that is allocated to a family because everyone would be receiving the same training,” she says.