Developing career pathways: “It’s legitimate to want new experiences”

Sharon Davidson, Surrey's Principal Social Worker for Children

Sharon Davidson is a woman with quite a few hats – she is not only Surrey’s principal social worker (PSW) for children and families, but also the service manager for Surrey’s multi-agency academy as well as co-chair of the national PSW network.

She seems undaunted. This is, she says, because all the roles combine her love of good social work practice with a passion for high quality learning and development.

“I felt drawn to the practice leadership of a PSW role – I feel I’m the eyes and ears of social workers here and together we are finding solutions to some of the more difficult issues in social work practice.”

Conversation cafes

While Surrey’s social workers have case specific discussions with their team and supervisor, Sharon has set up ‘conversation cafes’ to host more general discussions about practice.

“They’ve had to be virtual this year, but so far, we’ve looked at wellbeing and resilience, race, racism and Black Lives Matter, social justice and how we support employability skills for students. I’m now looking at the Rowntree report on poverty and I want us to consider what that looks like in Surrey.

“I’d like these events to be driven by ideas from practitioners as I see this as a process that will last well beyond Surrey’s improvement journey out of ‘inadequate’.”

Anti-discriminatory practice

Racism and anti-discriminatory practice are particularly important to Sharon and it is, she says, a key part of her value base.

“I want to support all colleagues so that Surrey is a good place for black and ethnic minority people – both workers and the children and families we’re helping and supporting. All children in the county need to feel this is part of our value base. For example, we have Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities and we’ve had discussions about how we can provide services to them that are free from bias and discrimination.

“It’s important that we constantly think about this and talk it through and that the solutions come from these social worker discussions. Because the solutions need to work in day-to-day social work practice.”

The other element that drew Sharon to Surrey was the council’s commitment to high quality learning and development infrastructure.

A multi-agency academy

This started with the Surrey Children Services Academy which has been developed across partner agencies in Surrey to deliver and co-ordinate learning and development. It supports and offers learning and skills development not only for social workers but for other professionals working with children, young people and families in Surrey.

As a result, the academy provides many opportunities for practitioners and managers to learn alongside those working in the police, education and youth work. This, in turn, should help foster better communication and working relationships.

Launched in 2019 the academy quickly entered a year of COVID restrictions so it is still bedding in, Sharon says.

“Some elements of the academy have been delayed but others have progressed as a result of the restrictions. I had wanted to enable a digital learning offer and that has really taken off because we suddenly had to try and deliver everything online!” Sharon laughs.

Effective learning post-pandemic

She’s pleased that engagement has been high. Not having to travel long distances to get to training or worry about the logistics of room sizes has meant they can deliver the training to larger groups of people.

“But once the COVID restrictions are lifted I’d like to do a full review of how we deliver our learning and development offer – what is best delivered face to face and what is better online – so we can properly develop a hybrid infrastructure that supports both,” Sharon says.

A key element of the academy, and Sharon’s role, is consistently promoting and rewarding good practice and offering a robust career pathway for Surrey’s social workers.

“We held our first annual staff awards ceremony in December where staff nominated their colleagues. I’m working on building in more frequent opportunities for staff, colleagues and managers to share and acknowledge good practice and say thank-you because that’s how you collectively change culture.

“When you share a piece of good practice, or someone wins a practice award, then others naturally gravitate to those people to find out what they did and talk to them about it. That’s what we want – a social work community that pats each other on the back but also learns from each other.”

Career pathways in Surrey

Her most immediate task is to develop Surrey’s career pathways which will be launched in the next few months.

The council now has senior and advanced social work roles in place and these are part of a roadmap that will eventually offer distinct progression pathways in both management and practice – from student through to team manager.

Sharon says she would like to make management a more appealing career option for social workers with more support in gaining the skills needed in those roles.

“But I also know that a lot of social workers will always prefer to remain in practice – focusing and developing their practice skills. They need to have career options as well.”

Creating more opportunities within an organisation

She says this is where Surrey’s size can help with the opportunities on offer.

“We have four regional quadrants and they are all quite different in their look and feel. They all have different vacancies. I want a mechanism in place that easily allows people to work in other teams and quadrants. It’s legitimate to want new experiences.”

She is also aware of the need for transparency around promotion and progression.

“From student social worker, newly qualified social workers on our ASYE programme, through to social workers looking towards management. We need to be spelling out what behaviours are expected and what skills are required for each stage. When people aren’t successful in their application for progression then they need to understand why and what they need to do to fill the gaps so they will be successful next time.”

National co-chair role

Sharon says her own career has been fully supported by Surrey – for example taking on the national chair of the PSW network. Exposure to national forums and learning was felt to benefit Surrey, she points out.

“Surrey can feel like a big place but there’s also a big world outside of Surrey and we have to learn from it.”

Through her regular discussions with all the directors and Rachael Wardell, the director of children’s services, Sharon says she knows the drive and commitment to developing a learning culture is real and not just tokenism or tick-boxing.

“We’re branded with the ‘inadequate tag’ but when I look around, I don’t see an ‘inadequate’ mindset in Surrey. Yes, there’s still a lot to do but there’s also real commitment and determination to change.

“I’m really excited about learning in Surrey and the opportunities here.”

