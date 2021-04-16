Work-life balance

Photo: Yay Images/Adobe Stock

Flexible working

We offer a variety of flexible working arrangements. These options include part-time working, compressed hours, job share, term-time working and flexible working hours.

Employee Support

We recognise that change and challenges can be a part of life and we are committed to supporting employees through significant moments in their working and home life.

We offer a free and confidential Employee Assistance Programme for all employees. This can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We also have an online Wellbeing Portal that offers a range of self-help tools. This includes exercise classes, health promotion and workshops in areas such as stress management.

We have a number of flexible working and special/compassionate leave policies and have put in place specific guidance for managers on how to support employees through significant personal circumstances such as those suffering from domestic violence or those with caring responsibilities.