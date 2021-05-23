Union rejects ‘insulting’ pay offer for council social workers

Photo: md3d/Fotolia

The largest social work union has rejected an “insulting” 1.5% pay offer for council practitioners that falls well short of its 10% claim and is likely to amount to a real-terms pay cut.

Representatives of councils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland made the offer to 1.5 million local authority employees – including social workers – earlier this month, saying it would increase the pay bill by £279m in 2021-22.

The news prompted an angry response from the three unions who negotiate with employers through the National Joint Council for Local Government Services, UNISON, the GMB and Unite.

UNISON, which represents 40,000 social workers across the UK, has now formally rejected the offer – following a meeting of its local government committee – and demanded talks with employers to negotiate an improved settlement.

“This offer simply isn’t good enough,” said UNISON head of local government Jon Richards. “Council and school staff have done so much this past year. They’re understandably feeling more than taken for granted. It’s insulting.”

“Negotiations with the employers are now essential if council and school staff are to get a better deal,” he added. “More resources from Westminster would help relieve the financial pressure on councils and schools and fund a more substantial increase for staff.”

GMB and Unite have also attacked the offer and are due to respond formally shortly.

The unions’ 10% claim was based on the cumulative impact of a series of pay freezes and caps since 2010 which they said had seen council staff’s salaries – including those of social workers – lose a quarter of their value in real terms, using the retail price index (RPI) measure of inflation.

In relation to the government’s preferred consumer prices index (CPI) measure – which tends to be lower than RPI – median adult social worker wages in England were no higher in 2020 than in 2013.

In April, CPI reached 1.5%, up from 0.7% in March, according to the Office for National Statistics, and the Bank of England has predicted that it will rise above 2% before the end of 2021.

This means a 1.5% pay deal would most likely amount to a pay cut for council social workers.