Podcast: How do you help children who cannot speak?

Children with disabilities are some of the most vulnerable in society because of their complex needs.

The social work role in helping these children is discussed by four expert panellists from Surrey’s children with disabilities team – Steve Howe, a team manager, Corrie Haxton and Marie Green, who are both advanced social workers, and Aimee Gillett a newly qualified social worker.

This episode, sponsored by Surrey County Council, explores the skills required to work with children who are often non-verbal and panellists also debate the issues of best interests and deprivation of liberty.

It will help those who want to know more about the role and might be interested in working in this specialist field of social work. This episode would also be of interest to those wanting to learn about some of the social work approaches used in such complex cases.

NB Did you know podcasts count towards your CPD for Social Work England registration?